Family of man who falls from Gympie club barrier begs community for respect

The wall at the back of Club 88 that Max Van Heusden fell from onto concrete about 8 m below. Frances Klein

FAMILY of Max Van Heusden, the well-known photographer who fell from a barrier outside a Gympie nightclub at the weekend and was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition, has begged the community to respect his privacy.

With some disrespectful comments arising on social media after news broke of the horrific incident, Max's mother Sandra Young has spoken out.

"There is nothing sinister about this accident and people with no understanding have no right to comment,” she told The Gympie Times.

"Please respect Max's privacy.

"I know he is a photographer and in a social media role, but this is a private time. His recovery is a private time.”

Ms Young said Max remained at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, but was showing positive signs.

"Max has shown improvements every day and we are hoping for the best,” she said.

Gympie police confirmed Max fell from a barrier near Club 88 on Nash St just after 1.20am on Sunday morning.

It is believed the 22-year-old had not been at the club, but was heading to the premises after he finished work.