Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Family of four goes missing in bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

editors picks missing
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Next stage of Mary Valley subdivision gets green light

        premium_icon Next stage of Mary Valley subdivision gets green light

        News Nine new blocks of residential land will soon be on the market

        20yo dad downs bottle of Wild Turkey, punches cop in face

        premium_icon 20yo dad downs bottle of Wild Turkey, punches cop in face

        Crime Man ‘blacked out’ after drinking almost a litre of Wild Turkey

        380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        premium_icon 380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        News The $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this...