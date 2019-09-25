Family not giving up hope for daughter

TOO YOUNG: 22 year-old Madison Marxson is relying on others generosity to fund lifesaving treatment.

TOO YOUNG: 22 year-old Madison Marxson is relying on others generosity to fund lifesaving treatment.

MOTHER Meigan Marxson is doing her best to remain strong despite the uncertain future of her 22 year-old daughter Madison.

Meigan recieved the news no parent wants to hear when Madison was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer almost a year ago.

No treatment has been able to improve Madison's condition even after fortnightly trips to Brisbane for treatment since 2018.

"We take each day as it comes, positive mind and soul and we stick together as a family unit," Ms Marxson said.

"We are surrounded by our wonderful friends and family constantly who are always there when needed.

CLOSE KNIT: Madison Marxson with mother Meigan and father Wayne are doing their best to keep strong under the toughest circumstances.

One of these close friends is Nikii Threadingham who has helped set up a gofundme page to help Madison.

The family is planning to fly over to Mexico for alternative treatment as they have exhausted all of their options in Australia.

The one-off course of radiation at the Hope for Cancer Institute will target the progression of Madison's chest tumours which has the highest potential to cause breathing difficulties.

However this alternative treatment comes at a cost, $75,000.

"It really is every parents worst nightmare losing a child, and they are fighting the biggest fight and hoping to win," Ms Threadingham said.

"You just think there's so much of a future for them and they're such a tight knit family.

"You'd never want to think there's no other chances for a possibility just because Australia says we don't have any more treatment."

The Hope for Cancer Institute reportedly has a %93 of getting a two-year extension on life or a %70 of actually curing cancers which would be a miraculous result given a doctor has previously told Meigan to take Madison home and enjoy the time she had left.

"Madison has handled treatment to date quite well, fatigue has been the main side effect," Ms Marxson said.

"She has taken a break from work to concentrate on her health and well being."

Meigan would also like to express her thanks to the well wishes and donations that have come in so far and continued support in local upcoming fundraising events.

The $75,000 fundraising target will include travel to Mexico for Madison and her family, over 200 lifesaving treatments in a 3 week period, travel back to Australia, 2 follow up appointments at 3 and 6 months, and lifesaving medications to continue at home.

To donate head to Go Fund Me and search Help Send Madi To Mexico For Life Saving Treatment.