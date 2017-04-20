26°
Family mourns brother and sister killed in crash

Ashley Clark
20th Apr 2017
COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN: A fundraising page has been set up for the family of Daniel and Sarah Walker (front) who were killed in a tragic crash on Monday.
COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN: A fundraising page has been set up for the family of Daniel and Sarah Walker (front) who were killed in a tragic crash on Monday.

A CLOSE friend is raising money for the Walkers, who lost two members of their family in a horrific crash near Tiaro on Monday.

Speaking to the NewsMail today, Lena Mannerstrale said the crash, which claimed the lives of brother and sister Sarah and Daniel Walker, had left their family absolutely heartbroken and devastated.

The siblings, Sarah's 14-year-old son Sam and friend Peter Knowles were returning to Brisbane after a family Easter celebration in their hometown of Bundaberg.

In her GoFundMe page, Ms Mannerstrale said the Walker family received the news of the crash at a time of year usually celebrated by many.

"At 11pm on Easter Monday my dear friend Kerri Walker (nee Johannesen) received the devastating news that her 30-year-old daughter Sarah and 22-year-old son Daniel had been killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro," she said.

Sarah's son, Sam, miraculously survived the crash.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Peter Knowles is in a stable condition after surgery for significant lower body injuries and burns.

"Sam underwent surgery last night which went well but the family is asking everyone to keep Sam in their prayers, we will keep you updated with his progress," Ms Mannerstrale said in the GoFundMe page.

"Our thoughts are with Sam, Peter and their families."

Ms Mannerstrale said the brother and sister pair would be sorely missed by many.

"Sarah was such a beautiful lady and a wonderful mum to Sam, and Daniel was a handsome young man in the prime of his life ... two precious young lives cut short," she said.

"As you can imagine, the family is absolutely devastated and are struggling to cope with the enormity of the situation.

"Once reality sets in, they will have to start planning to say their goodbyes to Sarah and Daniel."

Ms Mannerstrale said she had set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family financially during the difficult time.

"Your kind donation, whatever the amount, would be gratefully accepted and will help the family to cover funeral expenses and Sam's long road to recovery," she said.

Click here to donate money to the Walker family.

