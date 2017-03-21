Family 'lucky to walk away' from crash with abandoned car

A GYMPIE family are lucky to be alive after crashing into an abandoned car on the side of the Bruce Highway.

Claytons Towing reports the family crashed into the rear of a plateless Kia Carnaval van that had been abandoned on the Bruce Highway next to a Armco railing south of Gympie.

A 14-year-old passenger reportedly suffered a broken collar bone and the other two family members sustained bruising.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Hewitt family with a new car.

TRAFFIC CRASH ALERTS: Get alerts for every traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast. Click here and then FOLLOW

The Hewitt family's car Clayton's Towing | Facebook

"Peter, Kadin and Matty were involved in a horrific car crash last night and they were all very lucky to walk away from this crash," Go Fund Me page creator Josh Nyberg wrote.

"Please help, as now they are without a car and can't even get the kids to school and Peter can't work without a car. Every little bit will help.

"Let's pull together as a community to help this Gympie family."

Claytons Towing is urging drivers, even if the have an "old clunker and it dies on the highway" not to walk away and leave it there.

"Call a towie. If in a dangerous location call police or Main Roads on 131940 who will often assist for no charge."