Family pay for billboard to find missing pet

A Logan family have erected billboards to help find their french bulldog named Frank, who they believe was stolen.

A LOGAN family has gone to extraordinary lengths to find their missing dog, paying $1200 for a billboard to help bring their beloved pet home.

Anna Gerbanas said her french bulldog Frank was stolen from her Logan Reserve backyard while she was out celebrating her 24th birthday on February 2.

Anna Gerbanas and her beloved pet Frank were inseparable.

Since Frank went missing, Miss Gerbanas and her sister Samantha have stopped at nothing to bring him home.

The sisters put up posters around the neighbourhood, launched the Help Find Frank Facebook page that has almost 4000 likes and paid $1200 to have a billboard erected on a Waterford West roadside.

The family paid for a roadside billboard to be put up in Waterford West.



"My sister has been heartbroken so we're doing everything we're all going above and beyond to make the impossible happen," Samantha said.

"Frankie is not just a pet, he's a member of our family. We will not stop until he is returned."

In support of the campaign outdoor advertising company Bishopp also donated to the cause, broadcasting Frank's face on the company's digital portrait in Ann St at Fortitude Valley and at Ipswich.

Frank missing dog from Logan Reserve

Miss Gebranas said she believed someone has taken Frank because they saw the opportunity to make a "quick buck" by breeding him.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that Jimboomba police were currently investigating the incident.

French bulldogs are highly in demand and can fetch up to $15,000, with an average price of $4000.

News Corp last week reported that a recent worldwide explosion in popularity of the expensive breed is creating a new wave of canine crime.

In 2017, the Australian National Kennel Club launched a French Bulldog Taskforce after a spike in fraudulent breeding and registration of the designer breed.