Family heart for two big Gympie businesses

IT IS a common cliche to say from small things big things one day come, but it is an apt description for the growth of two iconic Gympie family businesses.

In 1941, The Gympie Times proclaimed the start of eventual Australian icon Murray Views as when "a canvas structure that was erected at the back of the premises did service as a photographic room”.

Founded in 1908 as Murray Studios by Fred Murray, the small business operated as a photographic studio until 1929, when it was reorganised as Murray Views in an effort to survive the Great Depression.

The company swiftly expanded across Australia, with branches growing in north Queensland, New South Wales and Adelaide while the head office remained a stalwart of Gympie retail.

When the company celebrated its centenary in 2008, it had achieved the rare feat of having only three managing directors in that time - and all of them in the Murray family.

Of course, the Murrays are not the only family to have laid down Australian-industry roots in Gympie which now trades on a much larger scale.

Founded in 1958, by Pat and Marie Nolan as a small retail butchery, the family business swiftly gained a reputation for quality and service with a smile. In 1964, the Nolans added a slaughterhouse to their retail business, and then started wholesaling to other butchers in the region.

Later additions, including feedlot operations, continued the growth of Nolan Meats, and between 1976 and 1980 present company directors Michael, Tony and Terry Nolan all stepped into roles in the family company.

Already with a large influence in the shaping of Gympie's past, Nolan Meats is also leading the way into Gympie's future with their newly-constructed cold storage plant, the largest in the southern hemisphere and allowing the family to continue the focus on Gympie's retail.