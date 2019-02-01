Grief turns to anger as murder-suicide is revealed

11AM: THE workplace of Dr Andrew Carll and Julie Rush have expressed their devastation at the couple's sudden death.

In a statement Georgia Webb and Jessica Lane of Rockhampton Anaesthetic Group said the "highly respected" community members had been "incredible, supportive individuals to everyone".

Julie Rush was reportedly killed by her husband Dr Andrew Carll on Monday night at their home in Frenchville. The Investment Collective

They said Dr Carll and Ms Rush were caring, positive and considerate of others.

"Our office and work environments will never be the same," the statement read.

Rockhampton Anaesthetic Group has made an official statement in regards to the death of two of their staff members on Monday night JANN HOULEY

9.40AM: FAMILY and friends of Julie Rush are grieving after new information has come to light about her and her husband's death on Monday night.

New details suggest Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Andrew Carll murdered his wife, Julie Rush and has then taken his own life.

Police have not yet confirmed the details but are expected to make a public statement once post-mortems are completed today.

Ms Rush worked at Capricorn Investment Partners (now The Investment Collective) for almost two years.

Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night. Contributed

Managing director David French said everyone who worked with her was "dumbfounded and upset".

"I'm pretty cut up to be honest," Mr French said.

"Julie was always bright and happy. She was good fun, even under significant challenges.

"I always liked her nature, she was warm and she had a depth."

"Julie was diligent and professional, but I think there was a lot of things going on in the background.

Forensic teams are still going through the Frenchville St home were two people were found dead on Monday night. Maddelin McCosker

"She decided to resign to help manage some significant challenges ... if anyone didn't deserve that outcome, it was her.

"For it to end up this way, I'm just dumbfounded."

Mr French said he ran into the couple at The Boathouse Restaurant in Rockhampton a few months ago where they seemed happy.

INITIAL: A FAMILY'S grief has turned to anger as they come to terms with the belief that Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has murdered his wife, Julie Rush and then taken his own life.

Police have not yet confirmed the details but are expected to make a public statement once post-mortems are completed today.

Forensic teams are still going through the Frenchville St home were two people were found dead on Monday night. Maddelin McCosker

Dr Carll's sister, Mary Carll who lives in New Zealand, shared the news on social media last night.

"I am now gone from grief to anger," she said.

"He can kill himself, but why take her."

More to follow.