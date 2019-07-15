Family goes to party at Gympie duckponds, crooks steal car

Lake Alford, where a family returned to its car after attending a party to find thieves had stolen it.

ON JULY 14 between 10.30am and 1pm, a family parked and secured their car at Lake Alford (duckponds) to attend a friend's party.

After the party finished the family returned to the car to discover that it was not where they had left it and that it had been stolen.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2005 Toyota Landcruiser, Queensland registration 704 IUC.

Police encourage anyone who may have information about the offence or current whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, to contact them as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901353521