Family fun night

CHRISTMAS cheer is spreading at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie where locals are invited to a

free, fun-filled Family Night on Thursday to celebrate the festive season.

The popular Family Night will include entertainment and activities for the whole family, such as free

gift wrapping, Santa's Little Helper Kids

DIY Workshops, light drinks and a visit from Santa.

Bunnings Warehouse complex manager Leo Trapp said staff looked forward to the Family Night each year, because

it was the night all local families got together

and celebrated the beginning of the holiday season.

"It's such a great time

of year for the community to come together for a night of fun,” Mr Trapp said.

"For the kids, creative workshops will get the Christmas crafting season started, while adults can pick up some DIY tips and tricks to start preparing for the busy holiday season.”

Bookings are recommended so call Bunnings Warehouse on 07 5489 8900 to reserve your place.

The fun night will run from 6pm to 8pm at Bunnings Gympie at 5 Hall Rd, Glanmire.