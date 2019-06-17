Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity.
Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity. Facebook
News

Family, friends prepare to farewell horse fall victim

Nicky Moffat
by
17th Jun 2019 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE vivacious, life-loving, Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be farewelled at a funeral on Saturday, after a tragic horseriding accident claimed her life.

Owner of JOJO fashion boutiques, JoJo Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, kindness, "Bohemian" spirit and unbreakable bond with her 12-year-old daughter, close friend Maria Feutrill said.

READ: Tributes flow for fashionista after tragic horse accident

The funeral will be held from 10.30am Saturday at Gregson and Weight Funerals, 159 Wises Rd, Buderim.

The family requests people wear bright colours and bring a flower as a tribute, Mrs Feutrill said.

WANT MORE VALUE FROM YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION? JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK GROUP HERE

fatal fatal 2019 funeral horseriding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie ratepayer says new flood levels cost him thousands

    premium_icon Gympie ratepayer says new flood levels cost him thousands

    News Hundreds of Gympie home owners face a big hurdle after a flood immunity level of 1 in 100 was introduced in 2013

    Mum, I’m glad I didn’t die: family's terrifying wake-up call

    premium_icon Mum, I’m glad I didn’t die: family's terrifying wake-up call

    News Gympie teen was just inches from death.

    • 17th Jun 2019 2:24 PM