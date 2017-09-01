Family First party's last week has ended

FAMILY First, the minority conservative party which contested the Gympie state electorate in 2006, ceased to exist this week.

Gympie 2006 candidate Beryl Spencer was Gympie Chamber of Commerce president at the time and a parenting advocate who campaigned for stronger action against child abuse, more help for the disabled and greater recognition of rural women, as well as Christian and family values.

The Australian Electoral Commission has announced the party's voluntary de-registration.

Family First supported freedom of religion, speech and political association and described itself as an opponent of political correctness, while including single parent households in its definition of family.

Specific policies included zero alcohol for drivers, restoration of a Queensland Upper House, greater government support for stay at home parents and action to limit household energy and water costs.

It is now the 11th political party to be de-registered federally this year, according to an AAP report which said the party's last federal member, South Australian senator Bob Day, resigned in November.

All the party's remaining senior members have now defected to Senator Cory Bernardi's Liberal breakaway group, the Australian Conservatives, the report said.