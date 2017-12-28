Family celebrates Seinfeld-inspired Festivus - would you?

Could this be a new tradition for your family?

PEOPLE all over the world celebrate Festivus, including at least one Queensland bloke and his circle of family and friends.

Festivus is a holiday celebrated on December 23, as a secular alternative to the pressure and commercialism of Christmas. However many people celebrate is other times close to Christmas and even throughout the year.

Originally a family tradition of Seinfeld script writer Dan O'Keefe, Festivus was brought to global light after a 1997 episode of Seinfeld - The Strike.

In Toowoomba, re-gifting is the biggest part of the Wilson family's celebration, when parents and children exchange gifts from previous years that they did not particularly want.

One gift that does the rounds each year is a "very tacky” flower portrait.

They also follow the other Festivus rules such as having an aluminium pole as a tree, do the arm-wrestling challenge known as the Feats of Strength and they also air their grievances, telling loved ones all the ways they have disappointed them in the past year.

The family generally holds Festivus on the last Saturday in November and goes on to celebrate Christmas.

Perry Wilson said the family had been marking Festivus for a decade.

"We just wanted to do something different and some of us were Seinfeld fans so we thought Festivus was a great idea,” he said.

"It's something fun and a bit different type of Christmas celebration. We also do themed banquets with foods from certain episodes or named certain things.”