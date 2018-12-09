Family buys Gympie region business to spend time together

WELCOME ABOARD: Ruby, Alex, Henry, Brent and Max Kelkar at their new burger joint called 'Brent's Burgers'.

WELCOME ABOARD: Ruby, Alex, Henry, Brent and Max Kelkar at their new burger joint called 'Brent's Burgers'. Philippe Coquerand

A NEW burger joint has opened up at Rainbow Beach this week and is set to offer more variety for tourists leading up to the Christmas holidays.

With the recent closure of Coffee Rocks at Rainbow on December 6, the new burger joint called Brent's Burgers is already drawing crowds in.

Owners Brent and his wife Alex Kelkar with their three children Ruby, Henry and Max are no strangers to Rainbow Beach and said it was an opportunity to offer "something different.”

WELCOME ABOARD: Max, Alex, Ruby, Brent and Henry Kelkar at their new burger joint in Rainbow Beach. Philippe Coquerand

"Brent's wanted for a while to have something like this set up, and we just wanted a family run business producing really good food,” Mrs Kelkar said.

"There was a lot of challenges along the way but it's been a really steep learning curve and we're glad we made the decision to open up.

"Brent works away at sea on a ship and this was a plan for us to have a bit more time at home and have a more family orientated life.”

Mrs Kelkar said their business is mainly coffee, burgers and bar.

"It's a simple menu done well and it's a good atmosphere and we have the bar here,” she said.

"We just wanted it to be a concentrated burger and beers simple menu, not overloaded where families can have an easy meal and a good time.

"Brent and our chef came up with the menu and we did a lot of taste testing of burgers all around the place and we came up with stuff that would work.”

Alex and her husband Brent, with children Max, Ruby and Henry outside Brent's Burgers at Rainbow Beach. Philippe Coquerand

Customers will have the choice between eight different burgers plus a selection of junior burgers.

"I think Our Signature Burger is pretty good,” she said.

Brent said he would like to thank his staff during the transitioning phase.

"Staff did a really good job of the change over,” he said.

"Most of them came across from Coffee Rocks at Rainbow, it was a hard task to do from one menu to the other without any hiccups but they did well.

"We just hope that we get the local support.”

Brent's Burgers is opened seven days a week from 6am until late. Dinner menu finishes at 9-9:30pm every night.