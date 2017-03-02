Family and friends say sad farewell to Riley

FOREVER YOUNG: Nine-year-old Riley (his last name has not been published out of respect for his devastated mother) died in a tragic drowning accident at Tin Can Bay last month.

FAMILY and friends gathered in Gympie yesterday afternoon to celebrate the life of Riley, a "playful and mischievous" nine-year-old who lost his life in a tragic drowning accident at Tin Can Bay last month.

There was not a dry eye at the small and private ceremony at Cooloola Coast Crematorium Chapel, an attendee said, when the boy with the beautiful, chocolate brown eyes was remembered.

Riley, whose last name has been withheld at the request of his devastated mother, attended Gympie West State School.

Graeme Spillman, who helped pull Riley from the waters off Norman Point in an attempt to resuscitate him on that fateful Sunday, attended the funeral.

He said it brought up the memories of that day in the water, where he said he tried everything he could to save Riley, but in the end it was not enough.

"It just brought all the what-ifs back again," Mr Spillman said.

He said the family thanked him for his actions that day and that he would stay in contact with the family to help them in any way he could.