FAMILY ABUSE SPIKES Isolated women and kids in danger: Expert Isolated families are facing increased violence danger: Expert

Experts predict there will be a spike in domestic violence reports after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

GYMPIE families are facing increased acts of domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with local services saying demand has increased around 15 per cent.

Erin House manager Bernadette Wright said the Gympie women’s refuge had seen a significant increase in cases since the coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

“Our services are quite full, we operate at capacity in this region and now we are a little bit over capacity,” she said.

Ms Wright said the past few weeks had been “intense”.

“We have made arrangements for people who need to leave their situation quickly,” she said.

“There’s been quite a few calls from people feeling anxious and uncomfortable.”

Ms Wright said despite the lockdown her service was offering full support to those in need.

“It’s important to note we haven’t stopped our service, we are very available for people,” Ms Wright said.

Last year’s March against Domestic Violence in Gympie.

She said the team was checking in with people on the phone and when meeting with clients they practised safe social distancing.

Women’s Legal Service of QLD CEO Angela Lynch said general contact support services had not seen an increase in calls but said this could be due to victims being in lockdown with their abusers.

She said her service had also seen the increase in isolation rules used by perpetrators to control and prevent people from getting help.

Women’s Legal Service Queensland also reported an increase in issues relating to shared parenting agreements such as infection risks for children, grandparent-supervised visits being on hold and the closure of contact centres.

“Having access to these services is really important,” CEO Angela Lynch said.

The Family Court will fast-track coronavirus-related cases involving domestic violence. Cases will be heard within 72 hours of being assessed. DVConnect CEO Rebecca O’Connor said there had been a spikes in police referrals to the agency.

Gympie residents, support groups and local police marched against domestic violence.

“We are anticipating a surge in demand once the restrictions are relaxed, which we understand will be as early as Friday (today) in Queensland,” she said. “This is an unprecedented time for us as a society, and so it is necessary that we prepare accordingly.”

Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol said assaults and sexual assaults were decreasing but here had also been a notable change in domestic violence callouts. “There’s been a decrease in the number of applications for domestic violence notices but an increase in the number of breaches of domestic violence orders,” Ms Carroll said. “However, it is difficult to comment over a two- month period.”

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.