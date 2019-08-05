Menu
Familiar face takes leading role at Gympie business empire

Donna Jones
by
5th Aug 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who brought Hungry Jacks to Gympie is turning his hand to real estate.

The new business manager at Gympie Region Realty is local success story Lars Hedberg, who said yesterday the new challenge has been a good learning curve.

We had a bumper Show

Hoax bomber on the loose

"At the end of the day, the product is people," Mr Hedberg said.

 

New business manager at Gympie Regional Realty is Lars Hedberg.
New business manager at Gympie Regional Realty is Lars Hedberg. Donna Jones

The former owner of Gympie Saddleworld, Gympie McDonalds and Hungry Jacks is no stranger to a challenge.

 

Joe Mooney, Deb Rowlands and Lars Hedberg
Joe Mooney, Deb Rowlands and Lars Hedberg Renee Pilcher

He has dipped his toe in the water of politics, running for mayor of Gympie and for the seat of Wide Bay in federal politics and has been involved with different organisations in the Gympie region for more than 25 years.

 

Kellie Gear, Lars Hedberg and Georgia Elliot at the 2013 Gympie Show Ball.
Kellie Gear, Lars Hedberg and Georgia Elliot at the 2013 Gympie Show Ball. David Crossley

Positions he has held include Gympie Chamber of Commerce president, Cooloola Regional Development Bureau chairman, Gympie Bypass Public Forum chairman, Gympie Show Society treasurer and president, and he was heavily involved in the Traveston Dam protest group.

"I've always been actively involved in the community in which I've lived. It is important because being local means being involved," he said.

 

Lars Hedberg in 2015.
Lars Hedberg in 2015. Patrick Woods

Mr Hedberg and his wife Madonna own a horse stud at Cooroy, where they breed warm bloods.

As a man on the land, Mr Hedberg feels he will be perfectly positioned to move into rural and business sales, once he has settled into his new role.

