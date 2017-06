FALL: A man has fallen from a roof in the Cinnabar area, near Kilkivan, and ambulance spokeswoman has reported.

AMBULANCE officers are attending a man in his 30s, who fell from a roof near Cinnabar, in the Kilkivan area this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man suffered unknown injuries in the incident which occurred about 8.40am at a property in Oakey Creek Rd.

In another incident, on Saturday, a woman was taken to Gympie Hospital for a precautionary spinal injury check after falling from a motorcycle in Cedar Pocket Rd about 1.21pm.