Falls Festival line-up revealed

John Farnham is part of the Falls Festival line-up. Picture: MATT DELLER

ICONIC singer John Farnham will make his Falls Festival debut this summer, with the line-up of artists set to make the trip to Marion Bay revealed this morning.

Falls Festival 2019/20 line-up.

Farnham - perhaps best known for his hit song You're The Voice - will be joined by the likes of US megastar Halsey, English house stars Disclosure, and Australian duo Peking Duk at this summer's festival.

Other artists on the line-up include Vampire Weekend, Pnau, Milky Chance, Vera Blue, Yungblud, and G Flip, while Australian rockers Wolfmother will make a special guest appearance.

Tickets go on sale from 9am next Wednesday, August 14.