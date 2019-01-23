Fallen power lines spark grass fire near Gympie

FALLEN power lines sparked a small grass fire at Coondoo yesterday afternoon, while another spot fire briefly burned at The Dawn.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew responded to reports of the Coondoo fire shortly before 2pm and confirmed the power lines had fallen when they arrived on scene at Gympie Kin Kin Rd. The fire was extinguished at about 2.30pm and Energex were called in to attend to the power lines.

Two crews went to reports of a fire at Trout Rd near The Dawn at about 11.10am.

The fire had burned approximately 50sq m before it was extinguished within an hour.