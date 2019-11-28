Fake tradies target desperate fire victims

Firefighters on scene south of Peregian Beach as water bombing helicopters were called in to fight the wild bushfire. Photo Lachie Millard

THE state's building regulator has set its sights on fake tradies targeting desperate locals looking to rebuild after the devastating bushfires.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) is urging anyone affected by the bushfires to be on the lookout for dodgy tradies.

"It's despicable that anyone would try and take advantage of homeowners who have been hit by disaster," QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said.

"We've heard reports of scammers claiming to be licensed contractors when they're not, and of fake tradies taking cash from unsuspecting victims."

While the QBCC is yet to receive any official complaints of fake tradies taking advantage of Queensland bushfire victims, Mr Bassett said it was important homeowners remained vigilant and always used a licensed contractor for building work.

Penalties for unlicensed building work range from $2,669 or for repeat offenders more than $46,700.

"The deception by these contracting cowboys also takes away from the good work being performed by licensed contractors doing the right thing," he said.

Mr Bassett also called for licensed contractors willing to work in the bushfire-affected areas to register online for the Bushfire Rebuild Register in the wake of the destructive fires.

"This register formed in partnership with the Electrical Safety Office and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland allows for the community to filter their search for local contractors, or alternatively those from around the state who are able to travel.

"Licensed contractors can log onto the QBCC website to include their details on the register, which will then be vetted and subsequently made available to home and business owners needing repairs.," he said.

"This is a special register open to trades who will be in the highest demand locally.