Crime

‘Fake cop’ rammed by real police car

by Greg Stolz
9th May 2019 11:14 AM
A MAN wanted for allegedly impersonating police has been arrested on the Gold Coast after ramming a real cop car.

The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree, was nabbed this morning during a dramatic confrontation with police at Worongary, according to Channel 9.

He was wanted over a string of offences including dangerous driving and impersonating police.

Police allege the man was seen wearing a Queensland Police Service baseball cap on the M1 last month and trying to pull over motorists in a stolen car.

 

The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

It all ended in Worongary. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
It all ended in Worongary. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
