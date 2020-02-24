Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Fake boobs and butts: What's wrong with natural?

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 9:48 AM

I can't wait for the day when fake butts, fake boobs, and inflated pout lips are ditched for natural curves, boobs, and lips - and people accept and appreciate what they were born with.

If only people so obsessed with fakery and surgery saw their true beauty.

Unfortunately, reality television and social media platforms sell a very superficial reality, and this is often gobbled up and accepted as the norm by impressionable young women. It's very troubling to overhear adolescents talk about cosmetic surgery they have planned.

Growing old is the ultimate privilege. (But, always remember the sunscreen - especially in Queensland!)

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        26 action packed photos from Gympie’s Bull n Bronc

        premium_icon 26 action packed photos from Gympie’s Bull n Bronc

        News Man injuired as 181 riders compete at annual Gympie event.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        premium_icon Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        News A fourth shift will see the plant employ 80 people

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days