Fake anti-council leaflets left in Gympie letterboxes

Gympie Regional Council is refuting the claims made in an anonymous letterbox drop as “false and incorrect”.

Gympie Regional Council is refuting the claims made in an anonymous letterbox drop as “false and incorrect”.

GYMPIE Regional Council has shot down claims they are taking over ratepayers’ land and forcing them to pay for simple development as false.

The claims were made in an anonymous flyer reportedly left in residents’ letter boxes last week.

It accused Mayor Mick Curran and the council of restricting what residents can do to their land.

“The council has taken control over your land and you pay,” the flyer said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“To apply to put a slab down for house or shed will cost an extra $2000 and put where they want it not you (sic).”

It also claims felling a tree will cost $450-$2000, and asks if the media has been “gagged” from reporting it.

Gympie Town Hall

It said the changes were passed at the September 25 council meeting.

A council spokeswoman refuted the flyer’s claims as “false and incorrect”.

“There were no changes to fees and charges at the September ordinary meeting,” she said.

“No changes have been made to council’s fees and charges since the adoption in June, when the 2019-2020 Budget was also adopted.

“It should also be noted that decisions of council are voted by all councillors, not any single councillor or the mayor, as decisions are a democratic process.

“It is concerning that incorrect Council information is being distributed to residents.

“Council is happy to discuss any concerns or issues and encourage residents who wish to make contact with council to do so.”