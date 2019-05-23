Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YEAR 12 SUCCESS: Cooloola Christian College Year 12 student Noah Collins recalls his time at Solomon Islands last year.
YEAR 12 SUCCESS: Cooloola Christian College Year 12 student Noah Collins recalls his time at Solomon Islands last year. Troy Jegers
News

Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

Philippe Coquerand
by
23rd May 2019 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S all about balance and faith for Year 12 student Noah Collins who has already visited the Solomon Islands as part of a ministry trip last year.

The Cooloola Christian College student is "very sporty” having played hockey since Year 2 and said he was looking forward to seeing what happened once he graduated.

"For me, it's good to have balance. To work hard, consistently and effectively to achieve well is important to me but balance matters, as does spending time with my family,” Noah said.

"My faith is also important to me. I'm still deciding what I would like to do once I'm finished school this year, but I am considering things which are outdoors or sports related as a potential career option but I know that God has something planned for me.”

Noah grew up in Gympie and went to primary school at Gympie South State School before starting high school studies at Cooloola Christian College. He said his favourite subject was HPE, but maths would come a close second.

Noah said the Solomon Islands trip cemented his love for God and allowed him to make new friends.

"It was a school-based trip which lasted two weeks and our team consisted of 17 students and four teachers/parents. This trip was so awesome because we got to experience God's love in a totally different culture,” he said.

Another highlight for the Year 12 student was a snorkelling camp at Tangalooma.

"Some of my favourites was the hiking camp at Fraser island and our Year 11 camp at Emu Gully. They were great times spent with classmates,” he said.

"I've had the opportunity to make good friends (and play sport with them at break) and I've had the privilege of learning under great teachers.”

Noah said he looked forward to completing Year 12 before making a decision on his next chapter.

Don't miss our other star students in next week's The Gympie Times.

cooloola christian college ministry trip noah collins solomon islands star students student success year 12 students
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    premium_icon 300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    News Over 300 hundred volunteers attended a morning tea today where they were thanked for their amazing work in Gympie.

    • 23rd May 2019 5:31 PM
    Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    premium_icon Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    News Mayor denies throwing first punch in Gympie council melee case

    • 23rd May 2019 4:09 PM
    BREAKING: Rattler leader resigns, new acting GM named

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rattler leader resigns, new acting GM named

    Council News Turnover continues at top of iconic Gympie train.

    Gympie school senior has her future mapped out

    premium_icon Gympie school senior has her future mapped out

    News This St Pat's student has a creative approach to her schoolwork.