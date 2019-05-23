Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

IT'S all about balance and faith for Year 12 student Noah Collins who has already visited the Solomon Islands as part of a ministry trip last year.

The Cooloola Christian College student is "very sporty” having played hockey since Year 2 and said he was looking forward to seeing what happened once he graduated.

"For me, it's good to have balance. To work hard, consistently and effectively to achieve well is important to me but balance matters, as does spending time with my family,” Noah said.

"My faith is also important to me. I'm still deciding what I would like to do once I'm finished school this year, but I am considering things which are outdoors or sports related as a potential career option but I know that God has something planned for me.”

Noah grew up in Gympie and went to primary school at Gympie South State School before starting high school studies at Cooloola Christian College. He said his favourite subject was HPE, but maths would come a close second.

Noah said the Solomon Islands trip cemented his love for God and allowed him to make new friends.

"It was a school-based trip which lasted two weeks and our team consisted of 17 students and four teachers/parents. This trip was so awesome because we got to experience God's love in a totally different culture,” he said.

Another highlight for the Year 12 student was a snorkelling camp at Tangalooma.

"Some of my favourites was the hiking camp at Fraser island and our Year 11 camp at Emu Gully. They were great times spent with classmates,” he said.

"I've had the opportunity to make good friends (and play sport with them at break) and I've had the privilege of learning under great teachers.”

Noah said he looked forward to completing Year 12 before making a decision on his next chapter.

