Fairytale inspired Gympie caterers off to smoking start

Beauty And The Beard Eats and Events' owners Lauren Langley and Jarrod Dan.

WHEN their first foray into branding was met with some indifference by their friends, Jarrod Dan and Lauren Langley started brainstorming a new angle.

It was when the live action Beauty and the Beast film was released that things clicked and the catering legend of Beauty and the Beard Eats and Events was born.

"We said we can play with that, and it just kind of stuck outright,” Jarrod said.

While Jarrod had moved around and worked in other industries, cooking had remained a passion since his teenage years.

"I've always enjoyed cooking since I was 15, with my sister in the kitchen... I never really lost that,” he said.

He had intended to officially start the business once his current work concluded, but a call from the Gympie Hammers moved everything in his schedule up.

"We didn't really get a choice,” he said.

In short order his smokers were fired up, and he found the sense of fun had not faded.

"I don't think there's any other catering job where you get to cook 200kg of meat,” he said.

Like their namesake, their business is the story of two halves.

"I love making salads and I love baking, so I sort of sit on the other side,” Lauren said.

"We complement each other.

Her background as a dance teacher and working in retail has been of benefit, too.

"I bring the creative and admin side.”

However, neither is sure if the name means Mr Dan is forbidden from shaving ever again.

"Maybe get him a beard shirt,” Lauren said.

"Or maybe a Father Christmas beard,” Jarrod added.