'Fair suck of the sav': Gympie gets 'Sh*t Town' ranking

ON THE STINKIN' MAP: Gympie has made a list no town wants to be on...and it's all thanks to Joe and his funding request.

A SHAMELESS Gympie GoFundMe page fishing for donations for a "penis makeover” flung Gympie into the spotlight yesterday and onto a list that some believe was a long time coming.

Gympie made it into the ranks of "Sh*t Towns of Australia” - a tongue in cheek Facebook page with a viral following that features the worst attributes of the nation's most seemingly backward towns.

Caboolture, for example was last week described as: "Sitting on top of Brisbane like a sweaty ar** on a toilet seat...a nightmarish mish-mash of deros and rednecks, a feral hellhole that is arguably more Logan than Logan.”

While Gympie did not attract the harsh lashings of a full write-up, (which put together will make the forthcoming "Sh*T Towns of Australia” book), the Gold City did make this week's power list - ranking as the seventh "sh*ttest town in Australia”.

And the reason we were thrown in the bog: "Cheeky chap asks for donations to pay for penis enlargement”.

No 1. Vandals who knocked over the Dog on the Tuckerbox statue. Contributed

But despite the Gympie man, going by the name of Joe, who asked for $6000 to pay for a vasectomy, a circumcision and penis enlargement, getting us all in the awkward position Gympie finds itself in, there were "sh*tter towns” with stinkier things happening in them, according to the list.

Gundagai in New South Wales topped the drity ranking for their "Un-Australians who tampered with the 'Dog on the Tuckerbox' monument” and Frankton, Victoria came in nipping at their heels for the efforts of a "spurned lover who spray painted a plea to her baby daddy all over town.”

"Gympie finally made the list” some were quick to quip on the post that attracted more than 1100 comments.

HUGH LOVES GYMPIE: Actor Hugh Sheridan loves in Gympie since he has been in town filming Boar.Photo Craig Warhurst/ The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

However Slade Blandford defended the town and the man behind it's unwanted attention "Fair suck of the sav to Gympie though. Old mate just chasing a dream really.”

But liked or not, the title will be in place for six more days before a new set of ten will take the heat.

The Sh*t Towns of Australia Facebook page is followed by more than 135 000 people.

Sh*t Town Power Rankings, August 4, 2019.

1. Gundagai, NSW

Un-Australians f*** up 'Dog on the Tuckerbox' monument

2. Frankston, VIC

Spurned lover who spray paints plea to baby daddy all over town

3. Townsville, QLD

Parkour pest spotted jumping between rooftops and wanking on people's balconies

4. Murruindindi, VIC

Chinese casino guests caught hunting wombats for sport

5. Seymour, VIC

Teen girls hospitalised after allegedly getting on the pingas on school trip

6. Whyalla, SA

Accused car thieves turn up to court in stolen car

7 Gympie, QLD

Cheeky chap ask for donations to pay for penis enlargement

8. Avalon Beach, NSW

Man flees attackers after being shot with speargun

9. Katherine, NT

Bank robbers covered in pink ink while stealing $20

10. Port Pirie, SA

Still sh*t