FAILURE TO HIT TARGET: Southern Downs using too much water

PRESERVATION EFFORTS: As the region gets drier, so do our homes. Garry Wilkinson

WARWICK hasn't recorded rain since June 16 but residents continue to draw heavily on the scarce water supply.

Water usage figures for the month of July show almost every town exceeding their water use target of 120 litres per person per day.

The highest residential average daily consumption per connection was recorded in Killarney, where more than 500 litres were used per connection per day and residents were using just under 250 litres per person, per day.

Water use in Killarney has steadily increased since May, moving in the opposite direction to every other town in the region.

Warwick and Stanthorpe reduced their water use every month since January.

Warwick now uses significantly less water than its five-year winter average at 4.16 megalitres per day or 129 litres per person per day.

Stanthorpe's use for July sits just slightly beneath its winter average at 158 litres per person per day.

With three days until the Southern Downs enters critical level water restrictions of 100 litres per person per day, Wallangarra and Dalveen are leading the way, having recorded the target one month ahead of schedule.

The Southern Downs Regional Council water contingency plan said after critical restrictions are in place council anticipates eventually moving to emergency restrictions of 80 litres per person per day, though a date is not yet set.

The measures are aimed at decreasing the region's use of its overland water supply (dams) because long term forecasts predict below average rainfall over the next three months.

Leslie Dam is sitting at 6.44per cent capacity and Connolly Dam is at 36.5 per cent, with Warwick supply now predicted to run out by end of September next year.

Storm King Dam has 26.7per cent of its capacity remaining and is on track to run out by December this year.