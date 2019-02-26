Failed escape in Mary St ends in longer jail sentence

A GYMPIE man's desperate bid to escape arrest so he would not miss his family's Christmas has ended with him spending more than just the holiday behind bars.

Dean Franklin Maxwell Currie was only 10 days out of jail and at the probation office when he was picked up by police for failing a urine test on December 21.

As he was being escorted to the police car and about to be handcuffed, Currie made a break for it.

He tore along Mary St, then through the undercover parking and up the Nash St stairs before cutting back behind the upper Mary St shops.

Gympie Magistrates Court. Arthur Gorrie

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Currie ran through the back of one shop and then tried to hide in the back of Curves Gympie.

He eventually gave himself up, police prosecutor Lisa Manns said.

Currie told police he ran "because he did not want to go back to prison”.

The 44-year-old tried to escape through Mary St, and was caught in the back of a shop. Renee Pilcher

Solicitor Tim Campion told the court his client "was fearful of missing Christmas with his family”. He said Currie's failed test was caused by his actions inside jail, and he was not "using” outside.

The court heard the 44-year-old had been injured in a previous job as a house lifter when a steel beam was dropped on him, giving him a brain injury.

Currie told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he was unsure why he was charged with escaping custody this time, when previously they had only been obstruction charges.

Justice. File Photo

"Maybe they want to deter you from doing it again,” Mr Callaghan said.

He accepted Currie's guilty plea to four charges and sentenced him to spend at least the next month in jail, when he will be eligible for parole.

However, as the four months he was given for attempting to escape must be added to his current sentence, he may stay in jail until September 19.