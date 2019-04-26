Faeries, mythical creatures, mystic friends fly in to Gympie

The second annual Gympie Faerie Festival will take place at Lake Alford on May 4.

THE faeries will come out to play in Gympie next weekend when the second annual Faerie Festival takes over at Lake Alford.

The festival is an enchanted celebration of faeries, mythical creatures and mystic friends where adults and children are encouraged to go dressed in their finest fantasy costumes and enjoy the wonders of the faerie realm.

There will be handcrafted stalls, creative workshops, face painting, food stalls, live music, performances, story telling, weaving, circus skills, live music, educational talks and a fire show.

Parking will be available at the adjacent Light Horse oval and entry will be $5 for adults, $3 for children.

BYO chairs and/or picnic blanket.

The fun begins at 10.30am and goes until 8pm on Saturday, May 4.