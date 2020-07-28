Faded CBD icon to get $1.4 million facelift

Photo taken from a souvenir from the opening of the Gympie Civic Centre in 1977, courtesy of gympieregionalmemories.com

THE 43-year-old Gympie Civic Centre has been allocated $1.4 million for an overdue facelift in this year’s Gympie Regional Council budget.

The upgrade will cost almost as much as the original price tag of the Civic Centre, built for $1.5 million by the Gympie City Council as a “facility to encourage recreational, cultural and sporting activities”.

The Civic Centre was officially opened by Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen on Thursday, October 13, 1977, with the Premier stating “that is was a very special occasion in Gympie’s 110 years of progress since the Gold Rush days”.

It was reported in The Gympie Times the Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser spoke with the Premier and Mayor Mick Venardos by a special Telecom link to Canberra. Before the opening ceremony the Webb Brothers sang their song, Hail the Man Nash.

Key highlights from this year’s budget include an overall budget of $141.90 million, including a $40.99 million capital program, an operational deficit of $3.45 million and a 3 per cent rate increase to all residential ratepayers.

As part of this year’s budget, the council will be looking to invest more than $23 million on roads, bridges and storm water works, almost $6 million on parks and sporting facilities, $2.9 million on new pedestrian/cycle paths, $14.4 million on waste and recycling and $23.9 million on the Water Business Unit, $1.3 million on pools and $949,000 on environmental management.

Council will be livestreaming the Special Meeting on its Facebook page on Wednesday, 29 July at 9am where the budget will be tabled for adoption.

Goomeri residents have been shown a light at the end of the tunnel with more than half-a-million dollars earmarked to fix the town’s pool.

The pool was shut in January due to problems with its backwash and filtration systems.

Residents eager for a swim had to be catch a bus to Kilkivan.

The prolonged closure sparked protests from Goomeri’s residents who said the pool’s systems had been playing up since 2012.

Last year’s council budget allocated $195,000 for maintenance across the region’s pools.

This year the investment is $1.36 million.