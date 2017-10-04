28°
Facts key to council, OLGR pokie problem

THE proposal to move 98 poker machines from the RSL Club to the Golf Club was already looking to be messy.

However, the difference between the council's report and the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulations comments on the application's details only muddies things further.

It would be stating the obvious to say accuracy is an important part of any decision making process.

Which is why it is confounding for Gympie Regional Council to raise concerns over something, an increase in the number of poker machines in the region, which does not appear to be an issue at all.

The OLGR is very clear about the rules and regulations around the number of machines which can operate in Queensland, and surely this is information the council has access to.

If so, why does the report put any emphasis on a possible increase?

If not, then why didn't they? And why not delay any vote until they had it?

And it's information which had an impact. Councillor Dan Stewart voted no, but said he would be okay with supporting it if it was only transferring the machines.

While council's vote was not the final say in this case, what happens next time?

