Faced with rock bottom, Aus Post keeps digging

Following months of criticism, Australia Post is expected to decide cutting jobs is the best solution.

Following months of criticism, Australia Post is expected to decide cutting jobs is the best solution.

SOMETIMES I can’t help but think things can’t get any worse.

Fortunately, Australia Post is here to prove me wrong.

The company has been getting pasted over the past few months for multiple sins, including deliveries slower than a stoned tortoise, sending parcels from Melbourne to Brisbane by way of Tijuana, and rocking up with deliveries looking like they’ve gone 17 rounds with Mike Tyson.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Cutting the workforce is unlikely to address complaints the postal service is too slow.

These complaints are old enough to have been enshrined on Moses’ tablets, of course.

But the lockdown-induced surge in deliveries from online shopping and letters made people exquisitely aware of them.

Now it seems the answer is job cuts. Faced with rock bottom, Aus Post has apparently cancelled the shovel and called in blasting experts instead.

Simply put, unless it’s a bureaucracy, fewer people doing a job rarely speeds things up.

And don’t forget this is after continued postage price increases, and revelations CEO Christine Holgate is the country’s highest paid public servant.

And her more than $2 million salary still pales to the $6.8 million earned by her predecessor.

I’m sure there’s logic here somewhere. But I suspect it’s been lost in the mail.