Facebook's $30B profit means they can afford responsibility

Facebook's latest disaster with the excessive sharing of the alleged Christchurch-terrorist's online video shows something needs to change about how they're allowed to run.

THERE are numerous questions to be answered in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror events. One which deserves to get louder is: what's being done about social media's role?

Yesterday the media watchdog announced a review of Australia's media and TV networks who shared edited parts of the footage.

It was fully live-streamed for 17 minutes on Facebook.

The social site yanked 1.5 million copies of the horrific footage within the first 24 hours.

But aside from political rumblings, the world's digital equivalents of the Wild West don't answer to anyone.

Of course, this follows the debacle of Cardinal George Pell's conviction being sprayed across Australian's social media pages despite a blanket ban on Australian news outlets reporting it. More than 100 Australian journalists have been sent letters by the court about possible breaches of a suppression order.

Meanwhile data shows more than 150,000 Australians were reading about it the day of the verdict - two months before that order was lifted.

Cowboy boots, a lasso, and spurs are a thing of the past in the real world... and it's time they moved on from the digital one, too.

But if any legal letters have been sent over the sharing, hosting and publishing on social media, they're yet to be made public.

Facebook dragged in $30.9 billion in profit in 2018.

Twitter's revenue in 2018's last quarter was 1.2 billion. They have no problem raking in cash; it's time they take responsibility too.