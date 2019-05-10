Candidate in strife over provocative Islamic video

FEDERAL Country Liberals candidate Jacinta Price has caught some heat for sharing a video that refers to Islamic culture as 'primitive' on social media

The Lingiari candidate shared the video in 2014 on her personal Facebook account, where she goes by the name of Nampin MacGregor.

In the video a physiologist called Wafa Sultan calls Islamic culture 'barbaric' and 'primitive'.

The revelation comes only days after Ms Price called on the Greens party to disendorse their Lingiari candidate George Hanna for posting a 'racist' meme about her on Facebook in January which referred to her as "coconut".

The Country Liberals party issued a statement in defence of Ms Price's post which said: "As a survivor of domestic violence, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has regularly posted material on social media supporting women who have experienced hate, violence and abuse.

"Ms Price has long campaigned against the use of religion or culture to justify violence against women and this was the only motivation for sharing an Al-Jazeera interview of Dr Sultan five years ago on her private Facebook page - nothing more, and nothing less."

The CLP also criticised the ABC who first reported about the Facebook post.

"The ABC's malicious attempt to tarnish Ms Price as being anti-Islam on the basis of her domestic violence campaigning is the latest example of politically biased reporting against her and will only serve to further erode public trust in the taxpayer funded national broadcaster," the statement said.