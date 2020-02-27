Facebook comments lean in favour of banning ‘cruel’ rodeos

FALLEN: An animal struggles at Saturday's Bull n Bronc in Gympie. Photo taken from a video supplied by Animal Liberation Queensland.

FALLEN: An animal struggles at Saturday's Bull n Bronc in Gympie. Photo taken from a video supplied by Animal Liberation Queensland.

GYMPIE region residents were divided in their reaction to an article about animal liberationists being critical of alleged cruelty at the recent Gympie Bull n Bronc.

Animal Liberation Queensland rodeo campaign director Gayle D’Arcy questioned the safety of the Gympie Showground arena’s surface after volunteers filmed “horses falling during bucking bronc events, barrel racing horses stumbling and some cattle falling.”

The story, published online on Wednesday, February 26, attracted hundreds of comments, reactions and shares, with about 75 per cent of the comments agreeing with the ALQ that rodeos should be banned.

“No to rodeos! Old hat!! Cruel!! Bullying on display!! Get some new entertainment that doesn't involve baby animals (calf roping) or just making animals feel scared s---less,” said Belinda Ball.

The ALQ said volunteers on Saturday night also filmed instances of tail pulling, horses crashing into arena fences, bulls trying to jump out of chutes, bulls salivating excessively, a spectator reaching out to hit a bull in the face and animals lying down in chutes.

“In what way are the animals competing? That would suggest they know what’s going on. I think they are terrified, confused and have no clue what is happening to them. We have no right to abuse animals for our entertainment, which is all this is. More proof of how horrible humans are to animals,” said Claire Insley.

“Only people with an extremely apathetic, selfish, ignorant and egotistical outlook on life would find these events entertaining. The word bogan also comes to mind,” said Braidy Lee.

Others said the animal activists were out to cause trouble.

“Animal liberationist are out to cause trouble,” said Carol Mitchell.

“They are a minority so why do we keep giving them a platform to speak? Yes, I agree with most events involving animals. They are looked after, fed, watered and cared for,” she said.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said there had been no complaints made about cruelty at Saturday’s event in Gympie, but the organisation firmly believed ta“subjecting cattle and horses to these experiences is not justified.”