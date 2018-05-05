FACEBOOK ABUSE: Keep in there Dan, don't let the nutters win

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN REFERENCE to Dan Stewart's article in The Gympie Times, May 4, 2018, I would like to suggest to Dan not to take the slightest bit of notice of the keyboard politician nutters that use Facebook to try and intimidate people with their solipsistic views.

These adult bullies, most who should know better, set a great example to their kids and grand kids on how to become bullies themselves.

We have not long ago witnessed what happened to young Dolly, and this should have been a lesson to people old enough to have more sense. Alas, they do not.

Facebook abuse is taking its toll on at least one Gympie councillor. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

These nutters do not let the facts get in the way of the truth.

They mostly have no idea of what they writing about and do not go out of their way to find out the facts before using the keyboards.

It is like a shark feeding frenzy with all of the nutters trying to outdo the other with Hans Christian Anderson type stories.

These people only deal in negativity because of who they are. I cannot ever remember seeing a positive thought from any one of them. They just don't have any.

We can only hope that their examples of Facebook bullying don't have a detrimental effect on their families and or their kids in the near future when they decide to follow the examples set by the parents and grandparents.

Keep in there Dan, do not let the fools win. After all, we do not let the lunatics run the asylums do we?

Wayne Plant,

Southside