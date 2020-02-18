F1 star’s heart stolen by South Australian cyclist

FORMULA One star Valtteri Bottas has rebounded from his divorce at top speed by coupling up with South Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Bottas, 30, revealed that he and his ex, Emilia, split last November due to "challenges my career and life situation bring".

But it did not take him long to get back in the driving seat with his relationships by hooking up with 31-year-old Australian Tiffany.

Bottas posted a photo of himself and Tiffany in millionaire's playground Monaco with the caption "Haters gonna hate".

Tiffany posted a snap of them kissing on Valentine's Day with the message: "Happy Valentines Day to this amazing human being who completely understands me and always knows how to make me smile.

"My adventure buddy, training partner and coffee shop explorer @valtteribottas. So lucky to have found you. Can't wait for all the adventures to come.

"And to whom it may concern … we're happy and that's all that matters to us."

Cromwell, who is from Stirling, currently rides for UCI Women's WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM.

She and Bottas were seen on holiday in South Africa last month before going official with their relationship last month.

The pair also had been spotted out and about in Adelaide, where they had been secretly training together.

Bottas took out a one-week membership with the Norwood Cycling Club as he raced at the now defunct Formula One track late last month.

Bottas shared a lengthy statement with his 552,000 Twitter followers after his divorce, saying he would remain friends with his former wife.

"Unfortunately I have to let you know that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end," he said.

Emilia and Vatltteri at the 2013 Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

"Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends.

"I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission