Daniel Ricciardo's donated gear should fetch a decent price. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty
Motor Sports

F1 stars get right behind bushfire cause

23rd Jan 2020 11:49 AM
FORMULA One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help areas most affected by the Australian bushfires.

The sport said in a statement that drivers, teams, partners and the governing body were contributing exclusive items and experiences to be auctioned.

Items included racing gloves and shoes used by Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo last season, his first with Renault, as well as race suits worn by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in 2019.

Teams have offered factory visits and meet-and-greets in the Melbourne paddock with drivers and team principals, including six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The FIA will provide a hot lap of the Albert Park circuit in the official safety car and a visit to race control during the grand prix, and dinner with Formula One's managing director for motorsport, Ross Brawn, is also up for bids.

"Australia has always been and will continue to be a very special place for Formula One," Formula One said in a statement.

"The Australian people are an integral part of our tight-knit community and we send our condolences to everyone affected by the awful fires."

Hamilton has already said he is donating $730,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in the fires.

