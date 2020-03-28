‘F*** you coronavirus’: Beloved Gympie cafe says bye for now

Camille Nash and the team at Craft Punk Espresso have said goodbye for now.

A BELOVED Gympie coffee spot has been forced to say “goodbye for now” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Upper Mary St cafe Craft Punk Espresso closed its doors “with great sadness” on Friday after stringent social distancing restrictions implemented across the country in response to the virus put the clamps on the business.

Camille Nash owner of Craft Punk in Gympie.

Owner Camille Nash said Craft Punk would be “taking a break” before reassessing the situation “when everything calms down a bit”.

Ms Nash didn’t mince words about either the coronavirus situation or the Gympie Regional Council’s controversial Upper Mary St beautification project, which caused long-term disruptions in foot traffic and trade to some CBD businesses after works began late last year.

“With great sadness (and no hugs) we said goodbye to Craft Punk Espresso this arvo,” Ms Nash said on the business’ Facebook page.

Camille Nash (left) and Lynne Donnelly, new owners of Craft Punk Espresso June 29 2016

“After all of the roadworks sh*t for the past nine months and now f****** coronavirus I’m done!

“We are taking a break and will reassess when everything calms down a bit. We love you all and can’t express how much thanks we have for the support over the past four years.

“Swear words are all I have for now, so f*** you coronavirus! Stay safe and stay home everyone! We want to see you on the other side of this!”