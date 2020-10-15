Menu
Frankie Wade Palmer was fined $650 for throwing a cup of coffee at a security guard.
Crime

‘F--- yeah’: Man stoked to hear no jail for coffee toss

lucy rutherford
15th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A man who threw a cup of coffee at a security guard after he was told to leave said he was moving away from the “d---heads” who tried to upset him.

Frankie Wade Palmer, 37, told Caloundra Magistrates Court he’d plead guilty to the assault as long as he wasn’t going to jail.

“They were all congregating against me and I didn’t like it,” he said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told him he’d be safe.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Palmer went to The Hub at Bokarina on August 23.

The Hub is temporary accommodation for homeless people.

“He’d been evicted the previous day due to his behaviour,” Sergeant Lydford said.

The court heard Palmer was told he wasn’t allowed to be there.

Sgt Lydford said Palmer then threw his coffee at the security guard.

Palmer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to common assault.

Self represented, Palmer told the court it wasn’t a hot cup of coffee thrown at the victim and it was from a distance away.

“It was a cold cup of coffee,” he said.

“He’s gone to the hospital and said he had burn marks and stuff.”

Palmer told the court he was moving to the Gold Coast to try and start a business from a payout he received.

“I’m trying to get my s--- together,” he said.

“I’ve been out of jail for a while, there’s just d---heads who try to upset me.”

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $650.

“Yeah mad, f--- yeah,” he yelled as he left the court.

assault charges caloundra magistrates court magistrate haydn stjernqvist sunshine coast crime rate
