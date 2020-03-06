Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arrest. Photo: File.
Arrest. Photo: File.
News

‘F--- off, you know my name’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG night out with friends ended in chaos when a young Hervey Bay man was found intoxicated inside another person's home last month.

Matthew Nicholas Porich was located by the resident around 1am on February 9.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the complainant was able to pin him down.

Police arrived and found the complainant standing over Porich near the front door.

"Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted," Ms McConnell said.

They were eventually able to restrain him but he refused to get into the paddy wagon.

After arriving at the watch house, Porich refused to say his name.

"He responded by telling the officer to f--- off and that he already knew his name," Ms McConnell said.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter argued much of his client's behaviour could be blamed on booze.

Porich pleaded guilty to three charges.

Mr Guttridge imposed a $650 fine but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5.7ha shopping centre site for sale

        premium_icon 5.7ha shopping centre site for sale

        News Gympie region development already has council approval for butcher, baker, child care centre

        Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

        premium_icon Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

        News Hartwig moves to help embattled businesses, Dodt expresses concerns.

        Mayor slams Hartwig’s Ri-Con call

        premium_icon Mayor slams Hartwig’s Ri-Con call

        News Curran brands investigation proposal as ‘superfluous’.

        Authorities ‘mum’ on number of locals tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Authorities ‘mum’ on number of locals tested for coronavirus

        News At least one Gympie region family found itself caught up and quarantined on...