Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dalton Joe Parsons, 19, told police he “did not give a f--k what (they) had to say” when they tried to introduce themselves.
Dalton Joe Parsons, 19, told police he “did not give a f--k what (they) had to say” when they tried to introduce themselves.
Crime

‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LAIDLEY teenager who used tough-guy language when faced with police has discovered calling them to "f--king maggots" did nothing to get him out of trouble.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Dalton Joe Parsons, 19, told police he "did not give a f--k what (they) had to say" when they tried to introduce themselves.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police had arrived at Parsons' home on July 1, about 2.30pm, with a search warrant, and found Parsons and another male there.

LOCAL NEWS: Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen's couch

"Clear instructions were given to (Parsons) in relation to his necessity to stay in police presence while the search was conducted and he was advised as to the ramifications if he were to choose not to do so," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Parsons continued to swear at police.

"He told police to 'f--k up, c--t' - police have told him not to use the language and he said 'oh, f--k up'," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police have been continually obstructed in their attempt to execute the search warrant due to the behaviour of the defendant."

The court heard Parsons was taken to the Laidley watch-house so police could carry out the search.

LOCAL NEWS: Syringes found during search used to maintain 'fish tanks'

Inside, they found a used glass water pipe, used plastic water pipe, cannabis, an electric grinder, and a set of handcuffs.

Three weeks later, Parsons was caught drug driving.

He was pulled over on North St, Gatton at 9.53am, July 22, and tested positive to marijuana.

Parson's lawyer told the court his client was employed and had a bright future but Magistrate Peter Saggers disagreed.

"He won't if he keeps talking to the police like that and using the tough guy prison talk," Mr Saggers said.

He told Parsons he had opportunities and didn't need to "be a clown".

LOCAL NEWS: Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

"Don't carry on if the police come to your house with a search warrant, as they're entitled to do," he said.

"Don't play up in front of your mate with all the wannabe prison talk - cut it out.

"If you carry on like that, you're only going to make it worse for yourself."

Parsons pleaded guilty to five charges, including obstructing police, possessing drugs, possessing utensils, possessing restricted items and drug driving.

He was fined $1000 for everything except the drug driving and no conviction was recorded.

For the drug driving, he was fined $350, disqualified from driving for three months and a conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

courts crime drug driver gatton magistrates court police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash throws drink driver’s friends from ute tray

        Premium Content Crash throws drink driver’s friends from ute tray

        Crime A 22-year-old drink driver was responsible for a crash that threw two passengers from his ute’s tray before leaving the scene.

        • 16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        NAMED: 8 Gympie region men caught with child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: 8 Gympie region men caught with child porn

        News From a former high school staffer who accessed child porn to the man with 55,000...

        Jaimi Kenny’s heartbreaking secret health battle

        Premium Content Jaimi Kenny’s heartbreaking secret health battle

        News Jaimi Kenny – the daughter of swimming champ Lisa Curry and ironman great Grant...

        Homeless dad who soiled his pants stole hose to clean himself

        Premium Content Homeless dad who soiled his pants stole hose to clean...

        News The 42-year-old Gympie battler also kicked a toilet door in so he could go to the...