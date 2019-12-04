‘F--k him up’: Accused child abductor’s threat to dad

Patrick O'Dea (centre) is seen with supporters as he leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Friday, April 5, 2019. Patrick O'Dea, 63, and William Russell Massingham Pridgeon, a 64-year-old Grafton doctor who founded the Australian Anti-Paedophile Party, are among those charged for their alleged role in an abduction ring network that helped mothers kidnap their children. (AAP Image/Dar

A MAN allegedly stalked the father of one of the children he is accused of abducting, driving 300km to "stake out" his Brisbane home and making threats that he would "put him in hospital".

Patrick Finbar McGarry O'Dea, 64, is one of two Grafton men accused of running a child abduction ring that allegedly helped mothers commit parental abductions.

Mr O'Dea and Dr William Russell Pridgeon are facing charges including conspiracy to defeat justice, child stealing and stalking after they allegedly helped a mother and a grandparent secretly take children from parents they claimed were abusive.

Patrick O'Dea applied to have his bail conditions varied so he did not have to wear a GPS device. Picture: AAP

Details of Mr O'Dea's alleged stalking conduct were aired in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he made an application to vary the conditions of his bail and have his GPS tracker removed.

Commonwealth prosecutor Daniel Whitmore told the court the GPS should not be removed because Mr O'Dea had made indirect threats to hurt one of the fathers to other people in various phone conversations.

"In that conversation he says he wants to quote 'put (the father) in hospital because he was threatening my daughter'," Mr Whitmore said.

The court heard Mr O'Dea told another person that he would "have" the father "come hell or high water" and that he was going to "f--- him up".

After these threats were made, Mr O'Dea drove 300km to the father's house where he sat in his car "staking out" the residence in July 2018, the court heard.

Patrick O'Dea, left, is seen with supporters as he leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in April. Picture: AAP

Lawyer Andrew Owens said Mr O'Dea was a passionate child safety advocate who had complied fully with his bail conditions since he was released from jail in October.

He said he would be contesting some aspects of the Crown's 70-page statement of facts implicating Mr O'Dea.

Mr Owens told the court Mr O'Dea's ability to work had been hindered by the GPS tracker which requires him to sit down next to a charger up to two hours at a time when the battery runs low.

The court is considering allowing him to undertake a two-month trial where instead of wearing a GPS tracker, he would instead need to report daily to a police station.

"This might become as burdensome as plugging yourself into the wall for two hours," Justice Peter Applegarth said.

The court is also considering allowing Mr O'Dea to use social media so he can contact friends, families and employees in Zimbabwe. - NewsRegional