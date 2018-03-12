Eyes on possible cyclone that could stir up Gympie region

Strong winds could hit Wide Bay if a cyclone forms, shown in the forecasted GFS model above for Thursday morning, courtesy of Stormcast.

GYMPIE and the Cooloola Coast could be affected if a low pressure system offshore turns cyclonic and crosses the Queensland coast during the week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said there's a moderate chance of the system, which is currently sitting around the Solomon Islands, forming onto a cyclone by Wednesday.

It is predicted to move south, and while the forecaster said it was difficult to determine the exact location of where the system will land, it could be south of Mackay.

"It's certainly got our attention and we'll be keeping an eye on it in the next couple of days, " Mr Blazak said.

It will kick up treacherous winds and big swells depending on its strength, which will also determine the rainfall in the Gympie region, Mr Blazak said.

A movement in 50km either direction of where the system entered the coast could be the difference between minimal to extreme rainfall for the Gympie region.

But beforehand the continuing patchy rain in the Gympie region will be dictated by a high pressure system in southern Australia, with south-easterly winds pushing showers ashore between the coast and the Great Divide.

Patchy showers will dictate the start of the week. Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Gympie can expect showers on and off today, tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain totals will remain low with little more than 5-10mm each day likely.

Temperatures are in line for March with tops of 28-29C expected this week and minimums of 18- 19C.