All in a day's court in Gympie

FORESIGHT: Eye tests are a flimsy excuse for non-appearance in court and a young man lucky not to be in much more trouble - all before Gympie court.

No-show on animal neglect charges

EYE tests were a poor excuse for not appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court to answer animal neglect charges, Gympie Magistrate Ross Woodford said on Thursday.

Mr Woodford said Markeata Brown and John Hayes had sought to excuse their non-appearance with identical claims they were having their eyes tested.

Markeata, 23 and Hayes, age unknown, both of Gympie, face two charges each of failing to exercise their duty of care for an animal between February 2 and February 18.

"They're both having their eyes tested," Mr Woodford said.

"They don't say when or wherever.

"It's a pretty flimsy excuse.

He adjourned the RSPCA case to July 20.

He also issued arrest warrants to lie dormant pending that date.

Escape with fine

"DON'T chance it again," Gympie Magistrate Ross Woodford warned a Gympie man who narrowly escaped

a charge of disqualified driving.

"I'm just trying to explain to him how lucky he is," the police prosecutor told Mr Woodford after telling the court the man's criminal history, as opposed to his traffic history, showed

the young man was disqualified from driving at the time.

Travis Jarred Vick, age unknown, pleaded guilty

to the charge before the court.

His solicitor Chris Anderson successfully argued that this blocked a police intention to upgrade the charge.

Mr Woodford fined Vick $300 and warned him that he was still disqualified.