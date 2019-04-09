Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAUNCH: Labor Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes pledged to work for a more equal and caring Australia when he addressed more than 70 supporters at his Gympie RSL Club campaign launch on Sunday.
LAUNCH: Labor Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes pledged to work for a more equal and caring Australia when he addressed more than 70 supporters at his Gympie RSL Club campaign launch on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie
News

EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

by Letter to the Editor by David Collins
9th Apr 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Outside Queensland, there is no LNP

I HAVE just received the glossy brochure from the hopeful Labor candidate, Jason Scanes and I thank him for his service to our country.

Unfortunately, he doesn't know who his opposition is. His continual reference to overcoming the LNP sends one's eyes rolling. He doesn't seem to be aware that the LNP is a Queensland-only political party and that they are in opposition.

Australian Labor Party candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes.
Australian Labor Party candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes. Josh Preston

Outside Queensland, there is no LNP. Where are this man's advisers?

What chance do we have of having a credible opposing candidate in this seat if that's the best the ALP can do?

This is either a learning process for this candidate or it just goes to show how hapless his organisation is.

DAVID COLLINS,

ARALUEN

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    premium_icon Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    News There could be some rain on the way from tomorrow onwards.

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:37 AM
    Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    premium_icon Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    News NEIGHBOUR Day at Veteran Hall last Saturday was a wonderful day

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:03 AM
    Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    premium_icon Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    News Fear is Gympie is welcoming this "love your place to death” culture

    • 9th Apr 2019 9:46 AM
    Evidence ingested: Bottle shop burglar drank proceeds, drove

    premium_icon Evidence ingested: Bottle shop burglar drank proceeds, drove

    News High reading drink drive through Gympie, court told