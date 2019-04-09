EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

LAUNCH: Labor Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes pledged to work for a more equal and caring Australia when he addressed more than 70 supporters at his Gympie RSL Club campaign launch on Sunday.

LAUNCH: Labor Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes pledged to work for a more equal and caring Australia when he addressed more than 70 supporters at his Gympie RSL Club campaign launch on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Outside Queensland, there is no LNP

I HAVE just received the glossy brochure from the hopeful Labor candidate, Jason Scanes and I thank him for his service to our country.

Unfortunately, he doesn't know who his opposition is. His continual reference to overcoming the LNP sends one's eyes rolling. He doesn't seem to be aware that the LNP is a Queensland-only political party and that they are in opposition.

Australian Labor Party candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes. Josh Preston

Outside Queensland, there is no LNP. Where are this man's advisers?

What chance do we have of having a credible opposing candidate in this seat if that's the best the ALP can do?

This is either a learning process for this candidate or it just goes to show how hapless his organisation is.

DAVID COLLINS,

ARALUEN