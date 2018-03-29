Eye on beach drivers at Cooloola this Easter

POLICE will be eyeing off beach drivers this Easter as the Cooloola Coast is expected to explode with thousands getting their tyres sandy.

Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay police, alongside officers stationed at the Freshwater Rangers Station, will be on the lookout for behaviours that raise their head in the holiday period including hooning, speeding, driving without fastened seatbelts and towing people on boogie boards.

Random drug testing will also be taking place in the region.

Rainbow Beach police officer Michael Brantz said it is the responsibility of both drivers and pedestrians to keep safe in peak-traffic areas such as swimming areas near camping spots.

"Drivers need to exercise caution in these areas and be prepared in case they need to stop suddenly,” S/Const said.

"Parents also need to be vigilant and keep an eye younger children.

"Generally it's a place that people go to have a good relaxing time and to unwind with friends and family.

"The last thing they are wanting or expecting is for careless behaviour to turn their holiday into a tragic event.”

Cooloola Coast speed limits: