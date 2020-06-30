Menu
A young boy has incredibly escaped injury after he was allegedly thrown onto a Cairns street and swung in front of traffic by his drunk teenage mother.
Crime

Young mother allegedly throws five-year-old boy onto road

by Grace Mason
30th Jun 2020 6:09 PM
A TEENAGE mum has been denied bail after she allegedly threw her young son onto the street and swung him around in front of oncoming traffic.

The 19-year-old was allegedly drunk when the alleged incident, labelled "extremely concerning" by a Cairns magistrate, occurred on a residential Mooroobool street about 4.30pm on Sunday.

The five-year-old boy incredibly escaped injury, although the Cairns Magistrates Court heard on Monday at least one vehicle had to brake and take evasive action to avoid hitting the pair.

The woman cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy, who is understood to be her son.

Magistrate Joe Pinder said the woman had a lengthy criminal history involving both violence and domestic violence.

He said it was alleged she was "grossly intoxicated" at the time of the alleged incident and the police prosecution case was strong as there were five independent witnesses.

"The conduct is extremely concerning," he said.

He ruled her an unacceptable risk for release on bail and the case was adjourned until July 20.

The woman was initially charged with contravening a domestic violence order prior to her court appearance on Monday.

Subsequent police investigations by the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit have led to her further being charged with one count of common assault.

Outside court police have further alleged a witness has described hearing the woman threaten to throw the boy onto the street.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said the approaching vehicle was forced to "brake heavily".

He said investigations into the matter were ongoing and did not rule out further charges being laid.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as 'Extremely concerning': Teen mum allegedly throws boy, 5, onto road

