25°
News

"My partner is trying to kill me,'' woman tells police

Arthur Gorrie
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE magistrate has reprimanded a woman who accompanied her partner to the bar table of Gympie Magistrates Court this week and tried to dissuade him from pleading guilty to a domestic violence breach on January 27.

Neither can be named for legal reasons, but the court was told the incident occurred in the context of a couple suffering the shared stresses of a severe and disabling form of pre-menstrual tension.

The condition, known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder, had been identified with symptoms including intense anxiety and depression, the court was told.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told the woman she was not allowed at the bar table.

The court was told the Monkland man, 53, had punched the couple's bedroom door, causing damage. The woman had called police, saying she feared for her life .

"My partner is trying to kill me and has put holes in the door," she told police, according to prosecution submissions.

They had been together for eight years and had both been drinking at the time.

"She has been diagnosed with PMDD and it's been very hard for me as her partner and carer," the man said, as his parents and the woman sat in the public gallery to support him.

The police prosecutor said a problem with the woman's presence was that it might be a sign of intimidation rather than support.

"I did hit the door," the man said, adding that he had no intention of hurting his partner.

He was fined $300, with no conviction recorded.

In other domestic violence matters before the court, a Curra man, 50, was fined $500 for an intimidating but non-violent breach of a police protection order, issued less than one hour earlier on July 24.

And a third man, from Imbil, was jailed for a non-threatening contact breach, after Mr Woodford took into account a poor history, including 11 DVO breaches, as well as breaches of other court orders, including breaching the conditions of community service orders and suspended sentences.

His parole release date is August 31.

Gympie Times

Topics:  curra domestic violence domestic violence orders gympie court imbil pmt

Gympie student drug use on the rise

Gympie student drug use on the rise

Children as young as 10 have been caught.

Cops abused for having 'hair, teeth and nice shoes'

'NUISANCE' FINE: Police attending a reported violent emergency were abused, apparently for having hair, teeth and nice shoes, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

'DRUNKEN' neighbour should have stayed home on July 7.

PHOTOS: 'The best Winter on Mary yet'

The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights.

Thousands pack into Mary St for annual shopping event.

Stake Muster claim on Saturday - take a TV star's advice

SLIM DUSTY DRIVE: Dianne Dimitrove and Rye McGinn set up camp on Slim Dusty Drive at the Muster grounds.

Claim your spot in the famous Gympie Muster - Sam Pang is

Local Partners

Tributes paid to key player who fought Traveston Dam

A FAMILY synonymous with the Sunshine Coast is mourning the death of a man who played an understated but vital role in saving Mary Valley from the Traveston Dam

A big day for little citizens

Kingstyn Fisher.

A rousing success at the Little Kids Day Out

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

What's on the big screen this week

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion and a boy finds an unlikely friend in this week's new releases.

Someone farted on The Bachelor

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

3 BEDROOM BRICK HOME ON A PICTURESQUE 5 ACRES

115 Running Creek Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 8 $249,000

Situated 3 minutes from Kilkivan is a very neat 3 bedroom lowset steel framed brick home on a pleasant 5 acres. The home has an air-conditioned, open plan living...

a home 2 adore!

127 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000!

Check out this solid investment! It is not surprising that so many buyers are coming to Gympie when you can buy a great highset home like this one, so close to...

A GREAT DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!!!

3 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 26th...

Here is the perfect home for you if you are looking for a home you can stamp your own mark on!! Situated on a rare and lovely FLAT 878m2 block within walking...

INVEST OR MAKE IT YOUR HOME

4 Loder Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Situated on a gently sloping 599m2 on the Southside within walking distance to Southside Shopping Complex, schools and sporting facilities and situated in a quiet...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $409,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

WILL BE SOLD IN 7 DAYS!

7 Federation Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $419,000

1067m2 allotment in Willow Grove Estate Surrounded by Reserve - no neighbours on fenced boundaries Executive brick home with tiled roof Air conditioned kitchen...

almost 70 acres in the Mary Valley + opportunity 2 do so much!

28 Frayne Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 OFFERS OVER...

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private almost 70 acres in the Mary Valley. Tick! Income...

BUILT TO LAST

94 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.